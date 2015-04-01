April 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank N.V. (NWB)
Issue Amount 250 million Sterling
Maturity Date March 07, 2018
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.840
Spread 32 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UK Gilt 5.0 pct due March 2018
Payment Date April 10, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, The Royal Bank of Scotland plc
Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Netherlands
ISIN XS1216020757
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)