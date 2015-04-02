UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 2 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co Ltd
* Says sold 2,931 buses in March; 10,479 buses in Q1, down 1.8 percent y/y
* Says Hong Kong unit signs contract to sell buses worth $361 million to Venezuela's Fontur company
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BQkMle; bit.ly/19LTZ2p
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.