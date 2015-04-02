UPDATE 1-Turkish bank exec charged in U.S. case on Iran sanctions evasion
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. authorities have arrested an executive of a Turkish state-owned bank who is accused of conspiring to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran.
April 2 Guoyuan Securities Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 12.1 billion yuan in private placement of shares to boost working capital
* Says trading of shares to resume on April 3
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GOLtNH; bit.ly/1FkUxYy
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. authorities have arrested an executive of a Turkish state-owned bank who is accused of conspiring to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran.
March 28 Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust said on Tuesday that its unitholders approved the company's takeover by U.S. private investment firm Starwood Capital Group for about $1.3 billion.