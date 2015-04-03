BRIEF-Lepu Medical Technology sees FY 2017 Q1 net profit to increase by 30 pct to 40 pct
March 31Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co Ltd :
April 3 Zhuzhou Qianjin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to issue shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NLYIAz
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
March 31Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 35 percent to 60 percent, or to be 184.4 million yuan to 218.5 million yuan