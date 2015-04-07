BRIEF-Beluga FY net loss attributable to co shareholders narrows to 24,000 euros
* FY turnover 5.8 million euros ($6.20 million) versus 4.1 million euros year ago
April 7 Heilongjiang Kingland Technology Co Ltd
* Says China securities regulator rejects its private placement plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JiN5yE
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* FY turnover 5.8 million euros ($6.20 million) versus 4.1 million euros year ago
NEW YORK, March 31 The Federal Reserve could begin shrinking its $4.5-trillion balance sheet as soon as this year, earlier than most economists expect, New York Fed President William Dudley said on Friday in the central bank's most definitive comments on the question that looms over financial markets.