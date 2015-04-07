BRIEF-Photon Control appoints Scott Edmonds as CEO and president
* Photon Control announces appointments to its board of directors and management team and cancellation of requisitioned shareholder meeting
April 7 Shenzhen Liantronics Co Ltd
* Says to acquire 5 percent stake in AirMedia group for 150 million yuan ($24.21 million)
* Says shares to resume trading on April 8
* Ceo Donald Brandt's FY 2016 total compensation was $11.4 million versus $9.3 million in FY 2015 - sec filing