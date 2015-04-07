April 7 Hunan Friendship&Apollo Commercial Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan ($242.11 million) in private placement of shares

* Says trading of shares to resume on April 8

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PfG2eh; bit.ly/1Ca29cY

