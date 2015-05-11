May 11 Digital China Information Service Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 3.6 billion yuan ($579.88 million) in private placement of shares. Proceeds will be used for working capital.

* Says shares have resumed trading on May 11

Souce text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Rtlksl; bit.ly/1ErDBxc

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2082 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)