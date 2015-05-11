UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 11 Beijing Shunxin Agriculture Co Ltd
* Says to issue first trache of bonds for fiscal year 2015 worth 1 billion yuan ($161.08 million) with maturity of five years
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zRBO7X
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2082 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.