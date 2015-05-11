May 11 Shenzhen Zero-Seven Co Ltd

* Says its three bank accounts with a sum of 25 million yuan ($4.03 million) have been frozen by a Shenzhen court from May 5

* Says daily operations to be affected to a certain degree

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GYoiN6

