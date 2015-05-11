Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 11 Ningbo Kangqiang Electronics Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire Yongle Film & Television for 2.78 billion yuan ($447.83 million) via cash and share issue
* Says plans to raise 850 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition
* Says shares have resumed trading on May 11
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GYpwrK; bit.ly/1KWmbxd
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2077 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order