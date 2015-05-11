Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 11 Nantong Fujitsu Microelectronics Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 1.3 billion yuan ($209.39 million) in advanced packaging technology project with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Ru38Po
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order