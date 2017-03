May 11 Founder Securities Co Ltd

* Says unit Minzu Securities fails to disclose information regarding a sum of 2.05 billion yuan ($330.19 million) in audit report

* Says requests regulator's assistance to investigate this matter and considers taking legal measures

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1E1YJZq

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)