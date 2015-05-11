May 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Würth Finance International B.V.
Guarantor Adolf Würth GmbH & Co. KG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 19, 2022
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.738
Yield 1.039 pct
Spread 45 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 80.9bp
Over the 2.0 pct 4 January 2022 DBR
Payment Date May 19, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, DZ BANK, HSBC & LBBW
Ratings A (S&P)
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1234248919
