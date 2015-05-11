May 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Jose de Mello Saude SA
(Jose de Mello Saude)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date May 17,2021
Coupon 6 month euribor
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date May 15, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BES & Banco Finantia
Listing Luxembourg & Lisbon
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-10
Governing Law Portuguese
ISIN PTJLLBOE0000
