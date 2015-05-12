UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 Harbin Gong Da High-tech Enterprise Development Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire Opzoon Technology for 2.5 billion yuan ($402.67 million) via share issue
* Says plans to raise up to 830.5 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition
* Says trading of shares to resume on May 13
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PfMHHV; bit.ly/1HbnEyk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.