May 12 Harbin Gong Da High-tech Enterprise Development Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Opzoon Technology for 2.5 billion yuan ($402.67 million) via share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 830.5 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

* Says trading of shares to resume on May 13

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PfMHHV; bit.ly/1HbnEyk

($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan renminbi)