May 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BNP Paribas SA

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 5, 2025

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 101.076

Yield 1.633 pct

Spread 133 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 5, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas (Suisse) SA, Credit Suisse & Zurcher Kantonalbank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing SIX

ISIN CH0282344339

