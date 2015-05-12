May 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KFW

Issue Amount 100 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date May 22, 2020

Coupon 9.250 pct

Issue price 100.6250

Reoffer price 99.00

Payment Date May 22, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNPP & JPM

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

