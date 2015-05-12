May 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KFW
Issue Amount 100 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date May 22, 2020
Coupon 9.250 pct
Issue price 100.6250
Reoffer price 99.00
Payment Date May 22, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNPP & JPM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
