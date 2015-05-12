May 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Germany

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date December 23,2019

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 98.6290

Reoffer price 98.6290

Reoffer yield 1.43 pct

Spread 16 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt

Payment Date May 20,2015

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBC

Ratings Aaa(Moody's), AAA(S&P) &

AAA(Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 400 million sterling when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN program

ISIN XS1167129110

