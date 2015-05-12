May 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower NRW Bank
Guarantor German State of NRW
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date August 20,2018
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 99.987
Reoffer price 99.987
Reoffer yield 1.380 pct
Spread 6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date May 20,2015
Lead Manager(s) BofAML,DB & JPM
Ratings Aa1(stable)(Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN XS1234347570
