May 12 (Reuters)- Renesas Electronics Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended 3 months to Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 June 30, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 791.07 833.01 180.00 (-5.0 pct) (+6.0 pct) (-14.0 pct) Operating 104.43 67.64 25.00 (+54.4 pct) (-7.4 pct) Recurring 105.34 58.63 23.00 (+79.7 pct) (-9.2 pct) Net 82.37 loss 5.29 20.00 (-5.7 pct) EPS 49.41 yen loss 5.07 yen 12.00 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 Div NIL NIL -Q4 Div NIL NIL NOTE - Renesas Electronics Corp is a semiconductor maker spun off from electronics conglomerate NEC. *Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.