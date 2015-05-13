UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 (Reuters)- Kenkou Corp., Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 39.10 23.91 60.13 25.94 (+63.5 pct) (+34.0 pct) (+53.8 pct) (+40.9 pct) Operating 2.11 1.13 5.00 602 mln (+87.0 pct) (+35.5 pct) (+137.4 pct) (+665.4 pct) Recurring 1.95 1.30 4.68 437 mln (+49.3 pct) (+38.5 pct) (+140.2 pct) Net 1.64 2.70 (-39.4 pct) (+571.0 pct) Net 3.05 345 mln (+86.5 pct) (+55.9 pct) EPS 13.26 yen 21.86 yen 24.59 yen 2.78 yen EPS Diluted 13.26 yen Ann Div 2.50 yen 1.75 yen 9.34 yen - 9.83 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div 2.50 yen 1.75 yen NOTE - Kenkou Corp., Inc. . *Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources