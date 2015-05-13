May 13 (Reuters)- Hitachi Capital Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Revenues 143.34 127.98 370.00 183.40 (+12.0 pct) (+23.9 pct) Operating 38.35 32.60 (+17.6 pct) (+27.2 pct) Recurring 39.84 33.62 42.80 21.50 (+18.5 pct) (+22.7 pct) Net 24.51 22.20 30.00 15.15 (+10.4 pct) (+34.1 pct) EPS 209.67 yen 189.89 yen 256.66 yen 129.61 yen Ann Div 60.00 yen 48.00 yen 76.00 yen -Q2 Div 27.00 yen 23.00 yen 38.00 yen -Q4 Div 33.00 yen 25.00 yen 38.00 yen NOTE - Hitachi Capital Corp is a consumer credit company. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)