BRIEF-Brookfield Prime Property Fund says proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
May 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Banque Cantonale De Geneve (BCGE)
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 10, 2024
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 100.066
Reoffer price 100.066
Yield 0.492 pct
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 10, 2015
Lead Manager(s) ZKB & BKB
Ratings A+ (S&P)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0282526133
* Machell fills vacancy created by retirement of Geoff Ricketts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into an unconditional contract to acquire Sundown Motor Resort and Village in Canberra, Act (Sundown) for $17 million