May 13 Lancy Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan ($241.77 million) in private placement of shares for Korean fashion projects, repay bank loans and boost working capital

* Says shares ro resume trading on May 14

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FdmNxW; bit.ly/1KI87a1

($1 = 6.2043 Chinese yuan renminbi)