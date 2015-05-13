UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 13 Lancy Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan ($241.77 million) in private placement of shares for Korean fashion projects, repay bank loans and boost working capital
* Says shares ro resume trading on May 14
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FdmNxW; bit.ly/1KI87a1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2043 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources