BRIEF-Brookfield Prime Property Fund says proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
* Brookfield prime property fund - proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
May 13 Hong Kong government
* Says Citic Pacific Ltd's unit wins Hong Kong residential site for HK$1.5 billion ($193.47 million)Source text in English: bit.ly/1ECU1ltFurther company coverage: ($1 = 7.7530 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Brookfield prime property fund - proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
* Machell fills vacancy created by retirement of Geoff Ricketts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into an unconditional contract to acquire Sundown Motor Resort and Village in Canberra, Act (Sundown) for $17 million