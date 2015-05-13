May 13 Changjiang Securities Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 12 billion yuan ($1.93 billion) in private placement of shares to boost working capital, expand business

* Says shares to resume trading on May 14

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1H36gt5; bit.ly/1cSo1Ep

