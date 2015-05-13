Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 13 Allwin Telecommunication Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 1.77 billion yuan ($285.29 million) in private placement of shares
* Says trading of shares to resume on May 14
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1AWmgv1 ; bit.ly/1PisRvH
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2043 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)