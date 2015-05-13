May 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services NV

Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG

Issue Amount NZ $100 million

Maturity Date November 22, 2019

Coupon 4.250 pct

Reoffer price 99.7790

Yield 4.355 pct

Payment Date May 22, 2015

Lead Manager(s) RBC & TD

Ratings A2 (Moody's) & A (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (m) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1235144596

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)