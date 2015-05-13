BRIEF-Brookfield Prime Property Fund says proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
* Brookfield prime property fund - proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
May 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Natixis Pfandbriefbank AG
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date July 23, 2021
Coupon 0.375 pct
Issue price 99.3510
Reoffer price 99.3510
Spread Minus 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through the Midswaps
Payment Date May 21, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Natixis
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN DE000A14J0D8
* Machell fills vacancy created by retirement of Geoff Ricketts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into an unconditional contract to acquire Sundown Motor Resort and Village in Canberra, Act (Sundown) for $17 million