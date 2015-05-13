May 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Natixis Pfandbriefbank AG

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date July 23, 2021

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 99.3510

Reoffer price 99.3510

Spread Minus 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through the Midswaps

Payment Date May 21, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN DE000A14J0D8

