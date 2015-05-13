BRIEF-Angiodynamics announces pricing of secondary offering by selling stockholders
* Angiodynamics announces pricing of secondary offering by selling stockholders
May 13 India's Lupin Ltd
* Says acquired 100 percent stake in Medquímica Indústria Farmacêutica S.A., Brazil
* Says Medquímica is engaged in development, manufacturing and commercialisation of branded generics, pure generics and OTC products Further company coverage: (Reporting by Aman Shah)
* Angiodynamics announces pricing of secondary offering by selling stockholders
* Asx alert-FDA approves more compassionate use cases & sites for recell-AVH.AX
NEW YORK, April 6 Two Virginia men have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to a $15.3 billion takeover by Intel Corp.