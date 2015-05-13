May 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Finland

Issue Amount $1.5 billion

Maturity Date May 21,2018

Coupon 1.000 pct

Reoffer price 99.7290

Reoffer yield 1.092

Spread Minus 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps

Payment Date May 21,2015

Lead Manager(s) BAML, CITI & GS

Ratings Aaa(Moody's), AA+(S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law Finnish

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN program

