BANGKOK May 14 Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum Pcl :

* The refiner aims for average refining capacity of 110,000 barrels per day each year over next 3 years, President Chaiwat Kovavisarach told a press briefing.

* Expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 10.4 billion baht ($311.6 million) this year.

* Plans to add 40 new petrol stations in 2015 versus 15-20 in 2014 target.

* Its board has approved $5 million worth of investment in Lithium business in the United States in the middle of 2015.

