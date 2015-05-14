UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BANGKOK May 14 Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum Pcl :
* The refiner aims for average refining capacity of 110,000 barrels per day each year over next 3 years, President Chaiwat Kovavisarach told a press briefing.
* Expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 10.4 billion baht ($311.6 million) this year.
* Plans to add 40 new petrol stations in 2015 versus 15-20 in 2014 target.
* Its board has approved $5 million worth of investment in Lithium business in the United States in the middle of 2015.
Further company coverage:
($1 = 33.3800 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.