May 14 (Reuters)
Mori Trust Sogo Reit Inc.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Mar 31, 2015 ended Sep 30, 2014 to Sep 30, 2015 to Mar 31, 2016
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 13.16 8.95 13.00 8.87
(+47.1 pct ) (+1.8 pct ) (-1.2 pct ) (-31.8 pct )
Operating 6.41 5.32 6.20 4.89
(+20.5 pct ) (+0.4 pct ) (-3.2 pct ) (-21.1 pct )
Recurring 5.75 4.70 5.57 4.24
(+22.5 pct ) (+3.2 pct ) (-3.2 pct ) (-23.9 pct )
Net 5.57 4.70 5.39 4.32
(+18.6 pct ) (+3.2 pct ) (-3.2 pct ) (-19.9 pct )
EPS 4,217 yen 3,556 yen 4,082 yen 3,272 yen
Div 3,921 yen 3,557 yen 3,800 yen 3,400 yen