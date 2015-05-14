Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 14 Gohigh Data Networks Technology Co Ltd
* Says board approves to issue up to 740 million yuan ($119.33 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1czlK07
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2013 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order