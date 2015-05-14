UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 14 Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 1.14 billion yuan ($183.83 million)in private placement of shares
* Says trading of shares to resume on May 15
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1L3BdkN ; bit.ly/1AYCRhK
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2013 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.