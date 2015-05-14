** Keller Group Plc's stock drops 3.8 pct & 2nd
largest loser on FTSE-250 after the ground engineering
contractor says both revenue and profit in the four months to
April are behind last year
** Co says slow start due to previous flagged decrease in
Australia, delays on certain major projects and the heavy
snowfall in North America for an extended period
** "Although it has been a slow start to FY15 and profits
are therefore set to be more H2 weighted than normal, order book
momentum implies that FY15 expectations will be achieved,"
Investec analyst Andrew Gibb writes in a note
** Co, which lays foundations for infrastructure and
industrial projects, says FY results will be in line with market
expectations, although more H2 weighted than normal
** Shares have gained 17 pct YTD
