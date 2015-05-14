Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
May 14 Shandong Jincheng Pharmaceutical And Chemical Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire Beijing Laneva Pharmaceutical Co Ltd for 2 billion yuan ($322.51 million)via share issue
* Says to raise up to 300 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition
* Says shares to resume trading on May 15
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1G8Xaiz; bit.ly/1RIMXxU
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2013 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: