Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
May 14 Pulike Biological Engineering Inc
* Says trading of shares to debut on May 18 in Shanghai
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QM0YcL (Reporting by Hong Kong newsrooms)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: