BRIEF-Dst to acquire remaining interest in Joint Ventures, BFDS and IFDS U.K., from State Street
* DST to acquire remaining interest in joint ventures, BFDS and IFDS U.K., from State Street
May 15 Joint Stock Commercial Bank For Foreign Trade Of Vietnam
* Says Q1 net profit dips 3 pct y/y to $52 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Mai Nguyen; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* DST to acquire remaining interest in joint ventures, BFDS and IFDS U.K., from State Street
WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a bid by government contractor Leidos Inc to fend off an investor lawsuit alleging it omitted and misstated key information in securities filings over its role in a troubled New York City payroll contract.