UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 15 Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says adjusts share private placement plan after dividend, to issue shares at 9.31 yuan ($1.50) per share from 14.07 yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FodGwd
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2040 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.