** India's trade data for April due next week.
** Indian shares seen tracking key global events, including
the Greece bailout and oil price movements.
** Domestic factors including start of the monsoon rains, as
well as expectations of an off-cycle rate cut to also weigh on
shares.
** NSE index expected to trade between 8,100 and
8,460 in coming week.
** India's benchmark government bond may
trade in 7.94 percent to 8.05 percent range.
** Indian rupee to trade in 63.40-64.40 range.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Mon: Asian Paints Ltd earnings, GSK; April trade data
(tentative)
Tues: Tata Power Co Ltd results
Wed: DLF Ltd and Bajaj Finance Ltd results
Thurs: Bajaj Auto Ltd earnings
Fri: State Bank of India and ITC Ltd results.
