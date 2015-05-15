May 15 Weifang Beida Jadebird Huaguang Technology Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire new material firm for 3.45 billion yuan ($555.99 million) via assets swap, share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 1 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects

* Says trading of shares to resume on May 18

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Jkm8MF ; bit.ly/1Ka2NPL

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2051 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)