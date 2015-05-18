May 18 (Reuters)
Japan Real Estate Investment Corp
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Mar 31, 2015 ended Sep 30, 2014 to Sep 30, 2015 to Mar 31, 2016
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 28.31 27.76 29.80 29.72
(+2.0 pct ) (+4.4 pct ) (+5.2 pct ) (-0.3 pct )
Operating 11.24 11.26 11.88 11.99
(-0.1 pct ) (+3.9 pct ) (+5.7 pct ) (+0.9 pct )
Recurring 9.63 9.58 10.28 10.42
(+0.4 pct ) (+5.5 pct ) (+6.8 pct ) (+1.4 pct )
Net 9.62 9.57 10.27 10.41
(+0.5 pct ) (+5.5 pct ) (+6.8 pct ) (+1.4 pct )
EPS 7,686 yen 7,683 yen 7,840 yen 7,950 yen
Div 7,681 yen 7,648 yen 7,840 yen 7,950 yen