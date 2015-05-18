May 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Basel-Landschaft Kanton
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 24, 2032
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 101.913
Yield 0.631 pct
Spread 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 24, 2015
Lead Manager(s) UBS, Credit Suisse & ZKB
Ratings AA+ (S&P)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0282857876
