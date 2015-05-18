May 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Basel-Landschaft Kanton

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 24, 2032

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 101.913

Yield 0.631 pct

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 24, 2015

Lead Manager(s) UBS, Credit Suisse & ZKB

Ratings AA+ (S&P)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0282857876

