TAIPEI May 18 Taiwan's central bank cautioned
some banks on Monday against doing transactions that would
strengthen the island's dollar as the local currency reached its
highest level in more than six months, said three traders.
The traders, who spoke on the condition of anonymity,
separately said their financial institutions received calls from
the central bank cautioning them against trades that would
bolster the local currency.
A central bank official, who declined to be named, confirmed
calls were made.
The Taiwan dollar closed the day a slight T$0.002
higher at T$30.610 to the U.S. dollar even though for most of
the session it traded around T$30.42-T$30.43.
During the session, the local dollar strengthened to
T$30.409, its strongest level since early November.
Taiwan is an export-oriented economy and a strong Taiwan
dollar could crimp the earnings of its corporate sector.
One trader said his bank was told not to sell U.S. dollar
options, while another said the his bank was directed to
complete its trades by 2:30 pm local time, 90 minutes before the
official close of the onshore foreign exchange market.
Taiwan's central bank intervenes regularly in the local
forex market to ensure stable trading in the Taiwan dollar.
(Reporting by Emily Chan, Loh Liang-Sa and Jeanny Kao; Editing
by Richard Borsuk)