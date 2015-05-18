May 18 Tangrenshen Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 90 percent stake in stockbreeding firm for up to 292.5 million yuan ($47.15 million)via cash, share issue

* Says trading of shares to resume on May 19

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Fttj5B ; bit.ly/1AfS2rC

