May 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Wells Fargo & Co
(Wells Fargo)
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss franc
Maturity Date June 02,2022
Coupon 0.375 pct
Issue price 100.4840
Reoffer price 100.4840
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date June 02,2015
Lead Manager(s) CS, WFS & UBS
Ratings A2(Moody's), A+(S&P)&
AA- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law NY
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN program
