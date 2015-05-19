UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 19 Companies have announced pricing for their IPOs in Shanghai and Shenzhen. Please click the links for details. SHANGHAI * Shanghai Golden Bridge InfoTech Co Ltd sets IPO price at 9.5 yuan per share, aims to raise 209 million yuan ($33.69 million) : bit.ly/1AhCF1S * Hangzhou Youngsun Intelligent Equipment Co Ltd sets IPO price at 15.81 yuan per share, aims to raise 395.25 million yuan : bit.ly/1Fq1vNt * Lionco Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd sets IPO price at 11.7 yuan per share, aims to raise 760.5 million yuan : bit.ly/1AhD2cN * Zhejiang Weiming Environment Protection Co Ltd sets IPO price at 11.27 yuan per share, aims to raise 516.2 million yuan : bit.ly/1cMcMfY * Zhejiang Huatie Construction Safety Science and Technology Co Ltd sets IPO price at 8.22 yuan per share, aims to raise 416.5 million yuan : bit.ly/1Fq2tJP * Anhui Yingjia Distillery Co Ltd sets IPO price at 11.8 yuan per share, aims to raise 944 million yuan : bit.ly/1EYJyC7 SHENZHEN * Global Infotech Co Ltd sets IPO price at 11.26 yuan per share, aims to raise 375.4 million yuan : bit.ly/1INwiFh
($1 = 6.2042 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.