UPDATE 1-Taiwan's Fubon to sell out of Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd
* Fubon stocks down 0.6 pct, behind Taiwan's broader market (Recasts, adds comments, details on planned sale)
BANGKOK May 19 WHA Corporation Pcl :
* The warehouse developer expects consolidated revenue worth 25-26 billion baht ($749.2-$779.1 million) this year, it said in a statement.
* It planned to sell office REIT worth 2.4 billion baht ($71.92 million) in the third quarter of 2015.
* It planned to sell warehouses and factories with a combined value of 4.8 billion baht ($143.8 million) to its existing property fund and REIT in the fourth quarter. Further company coverage: ($1 = 33.3700 baht) (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Fubon stocks down 0.6 pct, behind Taiwan's broader market (Recasts, adds comments, details on planned sale)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final rating of 'BBB-' to Heartland Bank Limited's (HBL, BBB/Stable) AUD20 million floating-rate subordinated notes. The notes are unsecured obligations of HBL and mature on 7 April 2027. Early redemption at the option of HBL is possible on the first interest payment date falling five years after issuance, or any interest payment date thereafter, subject to written approval by the Re